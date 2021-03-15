Are Swiss banks really chopping environmental devastation from trade financing?

An eroded area near the Ecuadorian town of Francisco de Orellana in August 2020. The regressive erosion in the Ecuadorian Amazon endangers roads and bridges. Keystone / Petroecuador Handout

As awareness of the Amazon rainforest’s role in balancing the global climate builds, banks financing Switzerland’s important commodity trading sector are starting to reevaluate the environmental impact of their business.

Paula Dupraz-Dobias in Geneva

In February, BNP Paribas, once the world’s leading trade finance provider, announced it would no longer financeExternal link companies that produce or trade beef and soybeans originating from land cleared in the Amazon after 2008.

BNP Paribas’ move came just weeks after it joinedExternal link Credit Suisse and Dutch lender ING – whose trade finance desk is also in Geneva – to stop loaning to traders that buy and sell oil from the rainforest in Ecuador.

Trade finance allows for commodity traders to buy and sell large volumes of raw materials by having banks take delivery of shipments and enable them to manage their own risks. Banks become consignees of customs documents and cargos. With much of global commodity trading being conducted in Geneva, most financial institutions offering credit to the traders have also made the Swiss city a main hub for their business. This differs from project financing where banks lend money to companies to prospect for oil or grow crops.

Commodity trading Commodity trading represents 4.8% of Swiss GDP, employing roughly 35,000 people in the country, according to the latest data from 2018 provided by the Swiss Trading and Shipping Association (STSA), an industry group which also includes trade finance banks among its members. Swiss traders buy and sell 39% of the global oil, 44% of sugar, 60% of metals and 53% of coffee. STSA was unable to provide corresponding estimates for the global trade of soya and beef. End of insertion

According to the latest study by the Swiss Trading and Shipping Association (STSA), Switzerland is the biggest global hub for trade finance, followed by the United Kingdom.

‘Polluted’ money

The activity has led to multiple oil spills within the Amazon Sacred Headwaters region of the rainforest, home to half a million Indigenous people, where contaminated rivers have left indigenous communities at times without drinking water.

In April last year a pipeline burst and spilled crudeExternal link into the Coca River, in an area that had already experienced years of toxic waste dumping by the Chevron-Texaco Oil Company. Across the border in Peru, ruptured lines have been a frequent occurrence, causing further pollution from oil in the rainforest.

“The impact of the financing is very serious. Our lands have been polluted: they are covered in oil and full of injustice. There is no drinking water, no education and there is no health,” Marlon Vargas, president of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of the Ecuadorean Amazon (CONFENIAE) told SWI swissinfo.ch by phone. He said oil extraction along the Amazon River’s tributaries “exploited” the Indigenous communities’ territories.

A 2020 report by campaign group Stand EarthExternal link named six mostly Geneva-based trade finance banks - for financing some $10 billion (CHF9.3 billion) worth of oil since 2009, from Ecuador’s Amazon, for delivery in the United States. The fossil fuel is sourced in one of the most biodiverse rainforests on Earth - with expansion expected in the Yasuni National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The report prompted several banks to make public announcements. In addition to ING, BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse, by January Dutch bank Rabobank announced that it had stopped financing the cargos in early 2020.

Contacted by SWI swissinfo.ch, Credit Suisse confirmed it would phase out supporting trades of Ecuadorean and Peruvian oil. In a statement, the bank wrote that it “reviews and updates its sector-specific policies on a regular basis” and “introduced further restrictions on financing fossil fuels in the course of last year”.

Turning point for corporate responsibility?

The question of cleaning up business in environment-sensitive zones is not new. For many years, retailers and producers relying on commodities sourced in the Amazon and other vulnerable environments, as well as traders themselves, have announced both in-house and industry sustainability standards. Many of these were non-binding and their implementation lacked independent oversight.

Increasingly pressure is building on the commodities sector to change behaviours. “For commodities-producing companies and for commodities-trading companies, they see that responsibility of environmental degradation and human rights violations is extending beyond the direct affiliate and subsidiaries on the ground and goes more to the parent company and those involved in the commercialisation of commodities,” said Gilles Carbonnier, professor of development economics at the Graduate Institute in Geneva. He said he is seeing a shift in the sector that may be driving it to divest or distance itself from risky business.

The expert said civil suitsExternal link brought by affected communities suing – and winning – against polluters in foreign courts where commodities companies are based have raised the stakes of businesses’ involvement in environmental and social abuses within their supply chains. In 2010, a Dutch court found Geneva trader Trafigura guilty of transporting toxic waste which was illegally dumped off the coast of Ivory Coast. And in 2020, six years after BNP Paribas was found guilty of violating US sanctions by financing Sudanese oil trading, Sudanese victims reopened the case, in France, accusing the bank of complicity in crimes against humanity.

“Social expectations and norms are also shifting rapidly towards climate change, that have become major concerns not only of governments but civil society organisations,” Carbonnier added. “The Amazon basin and the preservation of the rainforest is becoming quite an issue, especially the Ecuadorean Amazon.”

The change observed in corporations is also in line with how Switzerland wants to portray itself. Two years after the formal end of Swiss banking secrecy, the country has been seeking to promoteExternal link itself as a global centre for sustainable financial services. Many of the largest trade finance banks are part of Sustainable Finance GenevaExternal link (SFG), which has mobilised cooperation between the city’s banking sector and International Geneva, including international organisations, NGOs and think tanks.

Jean Laville, deputy CEO of Swiss Sustainable Finance, a nationwide industry group that SFG is part of, said trade finance banks are facing a “new paradigm”. He said the sector is at a “crossroads” where oil trading is under pressure due to national emissions cutting objectives, corporate targets and the development of new technologies. He said there is now a realisation that the sector is “on the bad side of history”.

A series of frauds as well as bankruptciesExternal link relating to last year’s sharp fall in oil prices had led to the closure or reduction of trade finance departments in Geneva around the same time that banks reacted to Stand Earth’s report in 2020. BNP Paribas declared a scaling backExternal link of operations in Geneva following the collapse of an energy customer and an earlier US sanctions-busting fine.

Laville said the sector is now committed to going green. “Even in the short term, engaging in the goal of net zero (emissions) 2050 is the new motto in all businesses, and we are doing the same for investors with the decarbonisation of portfolios to the level of 50% between 2020 and 2030.”

Can do better

Andreas Missbach, head of commodities, trade and finance at civil society group Public Eye, takes a starker view of the banks. Public Eye recently penned a report entitled “Trade Finance Demystified”External link, which underlines the lack of transparency in the attribution of credit by Swiss banks to the traders, and that banks themselves have little appreciation of the details of the multitude of trades that they finance.

“Banks have no clue at all of what is being done (with the financing) and where the traders source from,” said Missbach. He also doubted that trade finance banks may have been motivated by environmental concerns to discontinue financing for oil trades, as was the case in Ecuador.

“I would be surprised if there was a consideration like climate change due to the simple fact that those letters of credit are extremely short term. It’s basically during the transportation of the cargo, a bit before and a bit after. It’s not the same as a big investment in a fossil fuel company that sits on reserves that could never be used. There I would think that banks would consider if there is a carbon bubble,” he said.

According to a follow-up statmentExternal link by Stand Earth, some banks are still flying under the radar. In January, the NGO pointed its finger at Natixis, a French bank working with Swiss traders, saying it was “the only bank among the top 6 to make any trades in Amazon oil after the release of the [August] report”.

Stand Earth researcher Angeline Robertson said that Natixis continues to finance oil trades from the Amazon region. Its latest transactions were for “oil sold by Gunvor (via Panama) to Tesoro, PBF Energy and Chevron in LA on January 9, January 28 and February 3 2021 respectively.”

Geneva-based trader Gunvor told SWI swissinfo.ch that it was not a direct customer of Ecuadorean state oil companies responsible for its extraction. “Gunvor does not have direct contracts with producers in Ecuador. Our involvement enters down the supply chain, where we purchase crude oil FOB (free on board) from other counterparties.”

Its spokesperson highlighted that in 2018, the company was the first traderExternal link to gain financing through a facility headed by ING Bank in which the interest rate was “dependent on its ability to meet environmental sustainability criteria”.

Trafigura, another energy trader in Geneva and Natixis client, wrote to SWI swissinfo.ch, saying that it is “aware of and concerned by these reports. We are reviewing the reports and the claims within them in relation to our business”.

Neither trader responded directly to questions about future trades in oil from Amazon regions in Ecuador or Peru.

‘Constant dialogue’

Another bank surveyed by Stand Earth is UBS. Angeline Robertson, a researcher with the NGO, said in an email that her organisation and Amazon Watch have shown that “UBS did not apply their standard correctly to its trade financing for Amazon oil until we publicised information about that breach. This gives us concern that without active stakeholders taking the lead, UBS may overlook other potential breaches of their policy”.

“We believe that without a proactive commitment to ending financial support for Amazon oil, UBS cannot currently assure Stand Earth and Amazon Watch, nor the banks’ investors, that the bank can avoid negative impacts in the Amazon from its banking activities,” the research teams concluded.

Responding to questions, UBS sent a statement to SWI swissinfo in which did not specify any changes in business by the bank towards financing Amazon oil. It did however say that a “constant dialogue with numerous stakeholders and non-government organisations” is being maintained, and that it applies an “in-depth environmental and social risk policy framework to all of our transactions, products, services and activities, including Commodity Trade Finance”.

While the Ecuadorean oil report may have moved banks to consider their reputational risk over continued support of “dirty” trades, on the demand side for trade finance some energy traders are also undergoing profound shifts in business. Informally, traders admit that climate regulation and the surge of e-mobility (electric transport) is kickstarting a rethink in investments. It is still unclear how this will reshape the industry. Either way, traders will always need banks to help them hedge risks.

For the people on the ground more could still be done by the financial institutions.

“That three or four banks have suspended finance to Ecuadorean oil is a great achievement, for humanity. We hope that more banks, that they all, will stop financing,” said Vargas, the Indigenous leader. “What they are doing is totally contradictory to what they say at international climate conferences. Some banks are simply not respecting the rights of Indigenous people. They are causing so much damage to the existence of humanity.”