Around half of cyclists wear a helmet in Switzerland

On electric bikes traveling at speeds below 25 km/h, 68% protected their heads. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

read aloud pause

X

Some 52% of people in Switzerland wear a helmet when riding bicycles, electric bikes and scooters or electric scooters.

This content was published on September 21, 2023 - 15:55

Keystone-SDA

This is according to the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) which conducted 44 surveys in the spring and at different times of the day, recording 3,123 people riding on two-wheels.

The helmet-wearing rate among electric scooter riders was the lowest at 14%. Of the more than 2,000 people with a bicycle surveyed, 46% wore a helmet.

+ Why are there so many traffic accidents these days?

On electric bikes traveling at speeds below 25 km/h, 68% protected their heads. Although helmets are required for faster electric bikes up to 45 km/h, some 8% ignored the rules.

When comparing the different parts of the country, Italian-speaking canton Ticino appeared to be particularly safety conscious. Some 72% of riders wore a helmet there. In French-speaking Switzerland it was 52% and in German-speaking Switzerland 43%.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative