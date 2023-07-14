Aspartame deemed carcinogenic but safe limits unchanged

Aspartame, a popular artificial sweetener found in Diet Coke, chewing gum, yoghurt and other food products Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Limited evidence of a carcinogenic effect of the artificial sweetener aspartame has been identified, according to a study by the World Health Organisation (WHO). However, the consumption limit of 40 mg/kg per day remain unchanged, based on another assessment published on Friday in Geneva.

According to three studies analysed by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), which is part of the WHO, "damaging" effects such as liver cancer have been identified in humans and animals, an official told the press on Friday. But "biases" could not be ruled out, and more research is needed.

The AIRC was assessing aspartame for the first time and decided to classify this sweetener, which is widely used in fizzy drinks, as "possibly carcinogenic". This analysis does not "reflect the threat of cancer to any degree from exposure" to this chemical, however, added the official.

Another joint study conducted by the WHO and the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) claims not to have identified "sufficient reason" to change the consumption recommendation. For an adult weighing 70 kg, this comes to no more than nine cans of soda per day while it is limited to a maximum of three for a child weighing 30 kg.

"We’re not advising consumers to stop consuming [aspartame] altogether,” the WHO’s nutrition director Dr Francesco Branca said on Friday. “We’re just advising a bit of moderation."

The WHO has already stated that sweeteners do not have the desired effect in reducing obesity.

