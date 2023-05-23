Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

AT1 bonds: 2,500 creditors file claims against Swiss authorities

Swiss financial markets regulator FINMA has been under pressure following the UBS-Credit Suisse deal © Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Switzerland’s Federal Administrative Court has received 230 claims against the country’s financial regulator FINMA after it wrote off the value of Credit Suisse’s AT1 bonds, the court said on Tuesday.

This content was published on May 23, 2023
Reuters

The claims related to 2,500 individual parties, a court spokesman told Reuters.

The court in the north-eastern Swiss city of St Gallen declined to say whether the time limit for filing further claims had expired or the amount of compensation claimed.

The bond holders have sued FINMA after their investments were wiped out during March’s government-orchestrated rescue of Credit Suisse.

+ Credit Suisse staff also taking aim at FINMA over bonusesExternal link

Under the takeover deal, holders of Credit Suisse AT1 bonds will get nothing, while shareholders, who usually rank below bondholders in compensation terms, will receive $3.23 billion (CHF2.91 billion).

Law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, which is representing the bondholders, is seeking redress for clients whose assets it said had been expropriated during Credit Suisse’s takeover by bigger rival UBS.

FINMA has defended its decision to impose steep losses on some of Credit Suisse bondholders, saying the decision was legally watertight. The government has also defended the decision.

Articles in this story

In compliance with the JTI standards

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?

Newsletters
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Weekly top stories

Keep up to date with the best stories from SWI swissinfo.ch on a range of topics, straight into your mailbox.

Weekly

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.