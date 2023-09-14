Bank fees rose significantly in August

Bank charges have risen despite inflation cooling. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

read aloud pause

X

Financial services rose in price by 6.8% in August compared to the previous month in Switzerland. Inflation weakened compared to July, as also shown by the Comparis consumer price index.

This content was published on September 14, 2023 - 07:59

Keystone-SDA

Of the products analysed by Comparis, bank fee prices rose the most last month. In view of the increased interest rates, a reduction would have been expected, Comparis financial expert Dirk Renkert was quoted as saying in Thursday’s announcement.

In general, prices for Swiss everyday goods fell by 0.5% in August compared to the previous month, according to the Comparis consumer price index. The index reflects the price development of regularly consumed goods. The costs for private transport services, such as car rentals, fell the most.

Compared to the same month last year, prices increased by 1.6% in August. Official Swiss inflation, measured by the national consumer price index of the Federal Statistical Office, also rose sharply.

According to the report, single-person households aged 65 and over experienced the highest inflation last year. They recently felt an inflation rate of 2% compared to the previous year.

Inflation affects the lowest income bracket most severely. Consumer prices for this class were 1.8% higher in August than in the same month last year. Meanwhile, the middle to high income class was the weakest affected by annual inflation at 1.5% in August.

According to its own information, the Comparis consumer price index in cooperation with the KOF economic research centre at ETH reflects perceived inflation by adjusting the data from the national consumer price index (LIK) for rents and durable goods such as cars and furniture. The LIK measures price changes based on a representative basket of around 1,050 goods and services.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

Articles in this story Five questions about the Swiss price watchdog’s inflation warnings

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative