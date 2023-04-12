Bankruptcy rate rise starts to slow post pandemic

Bankruptcy cases continue to rise, albeit a little more slowly. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

Bankruptcy proceedings opened against businesses and individuals increased by 6.6% in 2022 compared with 2021, according to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

This is a smaller increase than between 2020 and 2021 (+9.1%), but nevertheless remains significant, notes an FSO press releaseExternal link on Wednesday. “Indeed, this evolution remains twice as high as the average rate observed in the five years preceding the pandemic,” it says.

The total number of bankruptcies was 15,009 in 2022. These latest statistics exclude the dissolution of companies due to organisational shortcomings.

Cantons Ticino, Bern and Zurich recorded the highest increases, with respectively 323, 222 and 183 additional cases compared with 2021. Some ten cantons saw a decrease in cases, including Geneva (-55 cases) and neigbouring Vaud (-131 cases).

The total amount of financial losses resulting from bankruptcy proceedings has fallen significantly. At CHF2.4 billion ($2.6 billion) in 2022, it returned to a level similar to the years before the pandemic, according to the press release. It notes that in 2020 and 2021, these amounts were particularly high (CHF8.2 billion and CH4.2 billion respectively), following significant losses in a few individual cases.

