Basel Zoo euthanises queen of the jungle





Uma was the oldest lioness of the Basel Zoo. Keystone

read aloud pause

X

Uma, the Basel Zoo's oldest lioness, passed away at the age of 21. She had to be euthanised due to her deteriorating health condition, the Basel Zoo announced on Tuesday.

This content was published on September 26, 2023 - 16:28

Keystone-SDA

The lioness, born 21 years ago in northwest South Africa, had reached an advanced age for animals of her species. In two litters she gave birth to three lions that are now at other European zoos, the Zolli note continued.

In the spring of 2020, animal keepers and the veterinary team had noticed that the lioness, then 18 years old, had lost physical condition and energy. Nonetheless, she had since recovered until, a few days ago, her condition had deteriorated to such an extent that she had to be euthanized.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative