Bern organises SWISS repatriation flight for citizens in Israel

The airline SWISS will fly Swiss citizens home from Israel on Tuesday.

This content was published on October 9, 2023 - 16:45

Keystone-SDA

The flight is taking place at the request of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), according to an official statement published on Monday.

The special flight from Tel Aviv to Zurich is primarily aimed at Swiss nationals on the ground, the FDFA added.

Swiss has scheduled an Airbus A321 aircraft with 219 seats for the evacuation flight, the airline said. According to the statement, the flight can only be booked via a special hotline.

With the exception of this special flight, Swiss extended the interruption of air traffic to Israel on Monday. Up to and including Saturday (October 14), all planned flights to and from Tel Aviv are canceled, Swiss announced.

The Swiss government currently advises against any travel to Israel.

