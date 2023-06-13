Better road accident prevention called for in built-up areas

Almost every second serious accident in built-up areas involves pedestrians and cyclists © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

The number of serious road accidents in Switzerland increased significantly last year. The Swiss Council for Accident Prevention (BFU) is therefore calling for an intensification of accident prevention, especially in built-up areas.

Last year’s road accident statistics are worrying, according to the BFU safety barometer published on Tuesday. In 2022, 241 people lost their lives on Swiss roads, a fifth more than in the previous year and the highest number in seven years. The number of people seriously injured also increased by around 70 to 4,002.

The BFU sees a particular need for action in built-up areas. Almost every second serious accident there involves pedestrians and cyclists, it said in a statementExternal link. One reason for this is collision speeds. The introduction of a 30km/h speed limit could prevent at least one third of the serious accidents in built-up areas on 50km/h roads, it claimed.

‘Paradigm shift’

In this respect, it believed a paradigm shift in traffic planning was needed. According to the BFU, 30km/h speed limits should apply not only to neighbourhood streets but everywhere where road safety requires it. For example, main roads that have the right of way should also be included.

In addition, driver aids such as emergency braking systems could help to ensure greater safety in built-up areas. “A road infrastructure that is easy to understand and forgiving of mistakes would also benefit all road users,” it said.

The BFU also sees potential for improvement in the wearing of seat belts in the back seat of cars and in the wearing of helmets on bicycles and slow e-bikes.

In addition to infrastructure measures and raising the awareness of road users, the BFU also believes that more political will is needed to give road safety more weight again.

