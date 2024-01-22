Big surge in use of Swiss payment app Twint

Most Twint payments were made in physical shops. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

Digital payment app Twint saw 50% annual growth in traffic last year, recording 590 million transactions.

This compares to four million transactions in the year Twint was launched in 2017.

Transactions in high street shops have almost doubled compared to the previous year (+84 percent), Twint said in a media release on Monday. The vast majority of these happen at the supermarket checkout.

Twint is accepted as a payment method by 77% of bricks and mortar shops and 76% of online shops in Switzerland. And the payment system now has “well over five million” active users.

All in all, 72% of payments with Twint took place in retail, while 28% of transactions are money transfers between private individuals.

For 2024, Twint plans to further promote its use in physical retail. This means that rummaging around for loyalty cards like Cumulus and Supercard should finally be a thing of the past. In more and more versions of the app, the customer card can be stored and presented directly during the payment process.

Twint also wants to speed up payment at the checkout. In the future, users should be able to pay directly from the home screen or even from the lock screen of their smartphone. This eliminates the sometimes tedious task of unlocking the device.

But only iPhone owners can look forward to this gadget: the so-called widgets (mini applications) will be gradually introduced for iOS smartphones over the course of the year.





