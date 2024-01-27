Biggest Swiss firms hit target for women on executive boards

The human resources company Adecco Group has the highest proportion of women on its executive board (56%). © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

The proportion of top female managers in the 50 biggest companies listed on the Swiss stock exchange stands at 20%, according to a recent assessment by the AWP news agency.

Women also account for around 30% of positions on the executive boards of the 50 biggest listed firms, it found.

Computer accessories manufacturer Logitech and generic medicines specialist Sandoz have the highest proportion of top female managers: 50%. Meanwhile, the human resources company Adecco Group has the highest proportion of women on its executive board (56%).

On average, the 50 largest companies on the Swiss stock exchange already meet the Swiss federal government’s future targets for the proportion of senior women managers.

From 2026, an indicative value of 30% of women on executive boards will apply to large companies, and a quota of 20% for senior management from 2031. Companies will have to justify their decisions and present measures for improvement if these targets are not met.

