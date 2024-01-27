Biggest Swiss firms hit target for women on executive boards
The proportion of top female managers in the 50 biggest companies listed on the Swiss stock exchange stands at 20%, according to a recent assessment by the AWP news agency.
Women also account for around 30% of positions on the executive boards of the 50 biggest listed firms, it found.
Computer accessories manufacturer Logitech and generic medicines specialist Sandoz have the highest proportion of top female managers: 50%. Meanwhile, the human resources company Adecco Group has the highest proportion of women on its executive board (56%).
+ Women on Swiss executive boards jump to 24%External link
On average, the 50 largest companies on the Swiss stock exchange already meet the Swiss federal government’s future targets for the proportion of senior women managers.
+ Proportion of women on boards of directors rises to over 30%
From 2026, an indicative value of 30% of women on executive boards will apply to large companies, and a quota of 20% for senior management from 2031. Companies will have to justify their decisions and present measures for improvement if these targets are not met.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.