Biotech firm Lonza to invest CHF500 million in new Swiss plant

Keystone / Olivier Maire

Swiss biotech company Lonza has announced plans to build a large-scale plant that will focus on crucial stages of vaccine production.

This content was published on July 1, 2022 - 11:35

swissinfo.ch/ac

The Basel-based multinational, which supplies the pharma industry, expects the CHF500 million ($522 million) facility to be ready in 2026.

The site in Stein, northern Switzerland, will be dedicated to the specialised tasks of filling vials with vaccine and finishing the packaging for distribution (known as fill and finish in the industry). It is a process that is often outsourced in the pharma sector and known to cause bottlenecks in the availability of new vaccines.

“Combined with our strong drug substance manufacturing footprint, the new facility will enable us to provide customers with an integrated end-to-end offering across their entire product life cycle,” said CEO Pierre-Alain Ruffieux on Friday.

The new facility will be more energy efficient and have a photovoltaic roof. It will be built on the same campus as Lonza’s clinical drug product facility in Stein. The company also manufactures drugs in Basel and Visp, as well as in Guangzhou, China.



Articles in this story Why Switzerland matters for the tropical forests

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative