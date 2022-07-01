Biotech firm Lonza to invest CHF500 million in new Swiss plant
Swiss biotech company Lonza has announced plans to build a large-scale plant that will focus on crucial stages of vaccine production.This content was published on July 1, 2022 - 11:35
The Basel-based multinational, which supplies the pharma industry, expects the CHF500 million ($522 million) facility to be ready in 2026.
The site in Stein, northern Switzerland, will be dedicated to the specialised tasks of filling vials with vaccine and finishing the packaging for distribution (known as fill and finish in the industry). It is a process that is often outsourced in the pharma sector and known to cause bottlenecks in the availability of new vaccines.
“Combined with our strong drug substance manufacturing footprint, the new facility will enable us to provide customers with an integrated end-to-end offering across their entire product life cycle,” said CEO Pierre-Alain Ruffieux on Friday.
The new facility will be more energy efficient and have a photovoltaic roof. It will be built on the same campus as Lonza’s clinical drug product facility in Stein. The company also manufactures drugs in Basel and Visp, as well as in Guangzhou, China.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.