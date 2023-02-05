Bird flu becomes cause of growing concern in Switzerland





Avian flu has become cause for concern in Switzerland, where more and more birds and mammals are affected by the H5N1 virus. Government experts speak of a "real pandemic", fearing a mutation of the virus.

New cases of bird flu were recently discovered in the canton of Zurich. The tests carried out in recent days on two wild birds have proved positive.

"This was to be expected," cantonal veterinarian Regula Voger told German-language public broadcaster SRF. The expert attributed the outbreak to the return of migratory birds.

Protection measures extended



The federal government decided this week to extend measures to stop the spread of bird flu until March 15. Experts consider it particularly important that wild birds do not come into contact with domestic poultry.

The question now is whether the virus can be transmitted to humans if it mutates. Switzerland is monitoring the situation closely, according to the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper, even though the World Health Organisation considers the risk to humans low.

"It is essential to strengthen surveillance, particularly among farmers, in the event of any influenza infection that may seem suspicious," insists Laurent Kaiser, an emerging diseases expert quoted by the newspaper.





