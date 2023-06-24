Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
BIS: In Basel, Sweden’s Greta Thunberg joins march against fossil fuel financing

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg at the "People's Parade for Climate Justice and Financial Regulation" in Basel on June 24, 2023. © Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg joined on Saturday a demonstration against the financing of fossil fuels in the Swiss city of Basel.

This content was published on June 24, 2023
Keystone-SDA/ds

The authorised “People's Parade for Climate Justice and Financial Regulation" drew about 400 people, including an international delegation of around 30 "Fridays for Future" activists.

The 20-year-old Swede arrived at the starting point of the rally holding a small red flag with the words "End fossil finance! "She refused to answer journalists' questions, according to Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA.

The intended end point of the march was the Bank for International Settlements, where representatives of central banks from around the world are expected on Sunday for a general meeting.

The demonstrators sought to present the bank with a petition calling for an end to fossil fuel finance.

