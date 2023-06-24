BIS: In Basel, Sweden’s Greta Thunberg joins march against fossil fuel financing
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg joined on Saturday a demonstration against the financing of fossil fuels in the Swiss city of Basel.
The authorised “People's Parade for Climate Justice and Financial Regulation" drew about 400 people, including an international delegation of around 30 "Fridays for Future" activists.
The 20-year-old Swede arrived at the starting point of the rally holding a small red flag with the words "End fossil finance! "She refused to answer journalists' questions, according to Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA.
The intended end point of the march was the Bank for International Settlements, where representatives of central banks from around the world are expected on Sunday for a general meeting.
The demonstrators sought to present the bank with a petition calling for an end to fossil fuel finance.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.