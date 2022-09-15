Breaking news: Swiss tennis star Roger Federer to quit the court

Federer has 20 Grand Slam triumphs and over 100 tournament victories. © Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Tennis superstar Roger Federer is ending his career. The Laver Cup in London next week will be his last appearance on the 2022 ATP Tour, the 41-year-old announced on Thursday.

This content was published on September 15, 2022 - 15:43

He has played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years.

“Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever could have dreamt and now I must recognize when it is time to end my career," he said in a video statement.

The past three years have presented Federer with challenges in terms of injuries and surgeries. He said that has worked hard to return to full competitive form but he knows his body’s capacities and limits.

In a three-minute video he expressed his thanks to all those who supported and love or the gam.

“I want to thank you all, from the bottom of my heart, to everyone around the world, who has helped make the dreams of a young Swiss ball kid come true," he said. “Finally, to the game of tennis, I love you, I will never leave you.”

