Britain expands probe into Swiss fragrance firms
Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has expanded its investigation into alleged anti-competitive practices in the perfume sector, targeting in particular the firms Givaudan and Firmenich.
The British regulator announced on Wednesday in a statement that it had extended its probe into “alleged illegal coordination” between Firmenich International, Givaudan (which merged with the Dutch specialty chemicals firm DSM in 2023) and the American International Flavors & Fragrances.
The CMA widened its investigation to “reciprocal arrangements regarding the recruitment of certain employees involved in the supply of perfumes or perfume ingredients” it said.
The German firm Symrise is also being investigated by the CMA.
In March 2023, the European Commission announced that it had carried out inspections on the premises of companies active in the perfume industry used in particular in household and body care products, suspected of anti-competitive practices.
The investigation concerns “possible collusion in the supply of perfumes and perfumery ingredients”. Fragrances are used in the manufacture of consumer products such as household and personal care products.
The same month the Swiss Competition Commission (Comco) also opened an investigation. Comco has evidence that the companies may have violated cartel law. They allegedly coordinated their pricing policy, prevented their competitors from supplying specific customers and restricted the production of certain perfumes.
