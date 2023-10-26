Campaigners gather enough signatures for proposed Swiss militia reform

The aim of the initiative "For a Switzerland that gets involved" is to get all young people involved in working for the community and the environment, say campaigners. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

Campaigners for a citizens' service initiative have succeeded. The committee submitted 107,764 signatures validated by the authorities to the Federal Chancellery on Thursday.

The aim of the initiative "For a Switzerland that gets involved" (so-called citizens' service initiative) is to get all young people involved in working for the community and the environment, instead of just young Swiss men who must serve in the military, say the authors of the initiative in a press release. These include rehabilitating forests after storms or working with young people at risk of addiction as part of civilian service, and joining army rescue troops.

The committee wants to launch a nationwide debate on the value and future of the commitment to a militia in Switzerland. Citizens' service is an important issue for the future of society and for the country's social cohesion.

The initiative would also make it possible to guarantee staff numbers. The campaigners believe that the text puts forward a "constructive proposal for reform in order to face up together to the security, social and environmental challenges we are facing, such as pandemics, wars, climate change and the polarisation of society".

Launched by the Geneva association Service citoyen, the initiative is supported by several centrist parties and associations.

'Not a free choice'

In reaction to the initiative, the Group for a Switzerland without an Army (GSoA) said in a press release that it would "vehemently oppose an extension of compulsory service" if a referendum were to be held. As far as manpower is concerned, "the army could continue to ignore the wishes of those liable for service. There is no question of free choice".

The GSoA also pointed to the possibility of wage dumping and felt that the initiative would not lead to greater equality. Women, the majority of whom are already involved in unpaid care work, would have the additional disadvantage of an obligation to serve imposed on them. "Equality does not mean that women are also obliged to serve in the army, but that men are no longer obliged to do so either", the group wrote.

