Canton Zurich auctions off car number plate "ZH 50" for CHF202,000
The number plate "ZH 50" has a new owner. It was sold at auction on Wednesday evening for CHF202,000 ($229,800). However, the first two-digit Zurich number plate ever to go under the auction hammer did not set a record.
Interest was high, with a total of 170 bids received. The number plate "ZH 50" was auctioned on the 50th anniversary of the opening of the Zurich-Albisgütli department of motor-vehicle office.
The winning bid was submitted by the bidder "DAGA" shortly before the end of the auction and he was not outbid. The proceeds of the auction will go into the canton's coffers.
The lowest number auctioned so far, "ZH 100", brought the canton CHF226,000. This is the record for canton Zurich so far. The national record is CHF233,000 in canton Zug for the number plate "ZG 10".
