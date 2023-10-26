Canton Zurich provides emergency funds for reconstruction in Israel

Keystone / Abir Sultan

The Canton of Zurich has pledged CHF500,000 ($555,917) for the survivors of the terrorist attacks in Israel and the reconstruction of the affected villages. The money from the charitable fund goes to the Eshkol region.

Half a million Swiss francs will go to the Israeli foundation Ha'Amuta Lekidum Toshevei Hevel Eshkol. With its contribution, the Canton of Zurich wants to show its solidarity with the victims of the terrorist attack, the cantonal government council announced on Thursday.

The Eshkol region, which has a long border with the Gaza Strip, was hit particularly hard. Hundreds of residents were murdered, injured or kidnapped. The infrastructure of the affected villages in this region, which is important for Israeli agriculture, has been practically destroyed.

The foundation, established in 2007, uses the money to feed and house the survivors and to rebuild houses and businesses so that agricultural food production can continue. The project was facilitated by the Federation of Jewish Communities.

