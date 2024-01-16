Car prices reach all time high in Switzerland

© Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle

read aloud pause

X

Prices rose again in 2023 of both for new and used vehicles, reaching a new record high. Despite this, the range of vehicles being sold has only expanded.

This content was published on January 16, 2024 - 15:04

RTS/SDA

Prices for new vehicles have risen by 5% and those for used vehicles by 4% over the last twelve months, according to the online car sales platform Autoscout24. In 2023, prices reached a new record: a new car cost an average of CHF 60,000 ($69,760) and a second-hand one CHF 37,000, according to a press release on Tuesday.

With the exception of the minivan category, which recorded an increase of more than 12%, all other models posted moderate increases of between 1% and 5%.

By type of fuel, new petrol-powered cars saw the biggest increase at 12%, compared with 10% for electric cars and 6% for hybrids.

+ Petrol cars will disappear from Swiss roads too

For the first time since 2019, the supply of new vehicles increased by 13% to 122,140 units.

"This greater availability offers greater choice and could also be a sign of lower prices in the coming months," said Autoscout 24 director Alberto Sanz de Lama.

In 2023, the number of new car registrations rose by around 12% year-on-year, and more than 750,000 vehicles changed hands. A lower level than in 2019, but one that sends out a positive signal of recovery in the Swiss car market, according to Autoscout 24.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative