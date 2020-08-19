Switzerland mobilises efforts to help Lebanon

The devastation in Beirut has left nearly 300,000 people without shelter. Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Swiss Solidarity is appealing for donations to help the victims of the August 4 explosion in the port of Beirut, which has claimed more than 220 lives, injured 6,000 people and left nearly 300,000 homeless.

This content was published on August 19, 2020 - 11:00

The Lebanese population is now dependent on emergency aid. Swiss Solidarity is intensifying its appeal for donations with the support of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, swissinfo.ch’s parent company.

How and where can I make a donation? Donations can be made at any time to postal account 10-15000-6 (mention "Lebanon") or on the Swiss Solidarity website.

Swiss Solidarity's partner relief organisations were already on the ground helping Syrian refugees, who make up one-fifth of Lebanon's population. They are now distributing food, water, medical aid and materials to repair homes.

Swiss ambassador injured

Lebanon was in the past called the "the Switzerland of the Middle East". However, since 2019 the country has been experiencing a major economic crisis. And it has been hit hard by the coronavirus.

Switzerland is sending experts from the Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit to Beirut, along with material for basic medical care in surgery, paediatrics and obstetrics, seen here being loaded onto a Swiss government airplane on August 14. Keystone / Adrian Reusser

Now comes the explosion of a cargo of ammonium nitrate in Beirut. Images of the devastation have been seen around the world. The Swiss ambassador to Lebanon, Monika Schmutz Kirgöz, was slightly injured in the blast.

Swiss aid

Switzerland has already donated CHF 500,000 ($554,000) to the Lebanese Red Cross and sent a team of specialists, who will test the stability of buildings in the affected areas.