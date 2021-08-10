Chocolate, gold, human rights: what’s the Swiss Connection?
We take a deep dive into what one country – Switzerland – is doing to honour the United Nations principles on business respects human rights.This content was published on August 10, 2021 - 10:00
In this episode Imogen Foulkes is joined by Susan Misicka, host of sister podcast The Swiss Connection.
How much child labour is used to produce Swiss chocolate?
Why is so much gold refined in Switzerland? And what happens to that gold before it ends up on your finger?
For more insights and discussions from Switzerland's international city, subscribe to Inside Geneva on iTunesExternal link, SpotifyExternal link, or wherever you get your podcasts. And subscribe to our newsletter, where you'll hear directly from Imogen in your inbox.
Join the conversation!