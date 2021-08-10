Chocolate, gold, human rights: what’s the Swiss Connection?

We take a deep dive into what one country – Switzerland – is doing to honour the United Nations principles on business respects human rights.

Imogen Foulkes Imogen Foulkes reports from Geneva for SWI swissinfo.ch as well as the BBC. More from this author

In this episode Imogen Foulkes is joined by Susan Misicka, host of sister podcast The Swiss Connection.

How much child labour is used to produce Swiss chocolate?

Why is so much gold refined in Switzerland? And what happens to that gold before it ends up on your finger?

