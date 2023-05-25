Climate activists charged for disrupting Geneva Airport

© Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

Around 100 climate activists who were arrested after a protest calling for a ban on private jets at Geneva Airport have been charged with a series of offences and fined.

"The police made 103 arrests and handed over 102 people to the public prosecutor's office and one to the juvenile court," Geneva police said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Geneva public prosecutor's office found all the defendants guilty of "trespassing", "damage to property" and "coercion", and gave all those with no previous convictions a suspended fine.

One of those arrested was found "guilty of violence or threats against the authorities and officials" for injuring a police officer. All those detained have been released, or will be released shortly, according to the prosecutor’s office.

On Tuesday, the activists from 17 countries disrupted Europe's largest business aviation convention and exhibition (EBACE), which is being held this week at Geneva's international airport. Traffic at Switzerland's second largest airport was disrupted for about an hour on Tuesday morning.

The protesters entered the airport and exhibition grounds from three different points and unfurled banners while sitting at the foot of the planes or blocking entry to the cabin. Some managed to handcuff themselves to the aircraft close to the runway.

The activists demanded a ban on private jets.

