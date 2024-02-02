Climate and AI: the cliques' favourite themes at the Basel carnival

Climate change and artificial intelligence (AI) are the two themes most popular with the groups of performers known as “schnitzelbängg”, at this year's Basel Carnival. © Keystone / Georgios Kefalas

read aloud pause

X

Climate change and artificial intelligence (AI) are the two themes most popular with the groups of performers known as “schnitzelbängg”, at this year's Basel Carnival. The festivities run from February 19 to 22.

This content was published on February 2, 2024 - 14:32

Keystone-SDA

Other language: 1 ( en original) Português (pt) Clima e IA são temas no carnaval da Basileia

Other topics chosen by the groups include the 150th anniversary of Basel Zoo, the film "Barbie", wars, the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS and inflation, the organising committee said on Friday. Nearly 11,200 active carnival-goers have registered, around 200 more than in 2023.

+Basel’s Fasnacht carnival lights up the city again

For the processions, 430 groups are expected, seven fewer than last year. “Some cliques are taking a break," explained the committee.

Translated from French by DeepL/amva

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative