Climate change demonstration turns violent in Basel

© Keystone / Georgios Kefalas

Clashes between protesters and the police on Saturday resulted in the use of rubber bullets.

This content was published on February 12, 2023 - 10:53

Keystone-SDA/ac

The unauthorised demonstration began at 3pm in Basel with around 400 people taking part. The protesters turned violent when prevented from entering the city centre as a result of police barriers. They resorted to throwing firecrackers, stones and other objects. The police retaliated by deploying rubber bullets and pepper spray.

According to the police, the protesters had come prepared for a violent confrontation.

“Unlike at other rallies, the majority of the demonstrators were ready to use violence and were equipped with protective and masking material. The police forces were targeted and escalation was actively sought,” said a statement from the Basel cantonal police released on Sunday.

Three police officers were injured by the firecrackers and there was some damage to property along the demonstration route caused by graffiti and paint bags.



Articles in this story Debunked: What we thought was true about Switzerland

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative