Copyright: Suisa Digital files a complaint against Twitter International

Twitter International, owner of the X platform (formerly Twitter), is not paying for the music used on X. Suisa Digital is now suing the company for copyright infringement.

This content was published on December 6, 2023 - 16:27

Keystone-SDA

The complaint filed with the Munich Regional Court accuses Twitter International of using the music represented by Suisa Digital on X without a licence, licensing company Suisa Digital reported on Wednesday.

Text messages or tweets sent on X may contain videos accompanied by music. In fact, writes Suisa Digital, "a considerable number" of works from its repertoire are currently available on X.

For the past six months, Suisa Digital has been trying unsuccessfully to enter into licensing negotiations with Twitter International. However, the company has not replied to the letters nor removed the offending videos from X, according to the press release.

Publish the figures

Through its civil action against Twitter International in Munich, Suisa Digital is seeking to ensure that the authors and publishers it represents "are adequately compensated for the continued unauthorised use of their works".

To this end, Suisa Digital is demanding that Twitter International publish its full figures for revenue and use of X.

Suisa Digital is a subsidiary of Suisa, the cooperative of music authors and publishers in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. It represents the online music rights of artists from 18 societies and several international publishers worldwide. Its repertoire includes around 10 million works.

