Cosmetics firm Yves Rocher to close all Swiss branches

The French cosmetic company Yves Rocher is to close all storefronts in German-speaking countries, including Switzerland, due to economic challenges. This will affect a total of around 350 jobs.

Yves Rocher is closing all its branches in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. "With its current business model, Yves Rocher is no longer able to operate sustainably and successfully," the company said in Stuttgart on Thursday in response to a request by the press. The shops are to be gradually shut down in the coming months.

Around 140 storefronts in German-speaking countries will be closed. This will affect about 350 jobs. Affected employees were informed about the closures in mid-March. Some of the branches had already closed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The cosmetics company cited economic problems as the reason: "The past two years have also presented us with enormous economic challenges," a spokesperson for the company said. With the current business model, the company is no longer able to operate sustainably and successfully. However, the brand will not disappear from the German market completely. "Our customers will continue to find our products in our online shop and can order via direct mail," the company said in a statement.

Yves Rocher is considered a pioneer in the field of natural cosmetics. Groupe Rocher has more than 15,000 employees internationally and achieved an annual turnover of more than €2.3 billion (CHF 2.2 billion).

