Covid-19: Swiss army reportedly duped into buying millions of low quality maks





The Swiss government mobilised thousands of soliders to help at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott

read aloud pause

X

The company Emix is alleged to have delivered eight million poor-quality sanitary masks to the army during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to German-language newspaper SonntagsZeitung.

This content was published on September 10, 2023 - 13:00

Keystone-SDA/ds

In addition, manufacturing certificates were allegedly falsified.

+ Learn more: Switzerland's militia - a tradition under threat

The Spiez laboratory of the Federal Office for Civil Protection tested the masks and found them to have "poor performance".

According to the manufacturer, Sword, the masks did not come from its factory. Emix told the newspaper it rejects the accusations.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative