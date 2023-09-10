Covid-19: Swiss army reportedly duped into buying millions of low quality maks
The company Emix is alleged to have delivered eight million poor-quality sanitary masks to the army during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to German-language newspaper SonntagsZeitung.
In addition, manufacturing certificates were allegedly falsified.
+ Learn more: Switzerland's militia - a tradition under threat
The Spiez laboratory of the Federal Office for Civil Protection tested the masks and found them to have "poor performance".
According to the manufacturer, Sword, the masks did not come from its factory. Emix told the newspaper it rejects the accusations.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.