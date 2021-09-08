Covid-19 certificate: Government restricts access to restaurants, cinemas and museums
The Swiss government has decided to extend the use of a Covid certificate for restaurants, cultural events and leisure activities indoors.This content was published on September 8, 2021 - 14:32
The measure, which was widely expected, will come into force next Monday.
The government is also considering the introduction of checks for travellers entering Switzerland.
The aim is to prevent overcapacities at hospitals, notably at intensive care units and prevent a temporary closures of shops and offices.
More to follow
