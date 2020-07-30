Covid-19 solidarity stamp a ‘huge success’

The 2020 Covid-19 solidarity stamp by Swiss Post. Keystone

A special stamp introduced in April to help those affected by Covid-19 has raised some CHF2.5 million ($2.73 million), Swiss Post said on Thursday.

This content was published on July 30, 2020 - 12:54

Keystone-SDA/dos

Around 500,000 of the new stamps have travelled on envelopes and parcels across the country in the past months, with the proceeds divided equally between Swiss Solidarity and the Swiss Red Cross.

These organisations have used the money notably for projects that deliver aid materials and food to risk groups and to people who have fallen into need during the pandemic.

The stamp itself, worth CHF5, features the Swiss cross on a flamboyant red background – a symbol of the “solidarity and steadfast social cohesion” during the pandemic, Swiss Post said.

The campaign is ongoing, and booklets for CHF50 containing 10 stamps apiece are available online or in large post offices.

Swiss Solidarity, meanwhile, reported in July that it had raised some CHF40 million since March which it has distributed to various groups working to help those affected by Covid-19.

Contributions to the organisation’s special pandemic fund can still be made via the website (www.glueckskette.ch) or the postal account 10-15000-6, using the reference “Coronavirus”.