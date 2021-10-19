Covid certificate not a blanket requirement for Swiss skiing

Some ski resorts may still make the Covid passport compulsory for all areas, as the Fideriser Heuberge resort has done. Keystone / Arno Balzarini

There will be no general obligation to show a Covid certificate in Swiss ski resorts this winter, the Swiss ski lift organisation Seilbahnen Schweiz said on Tuesday.

This content was published on October 19, 2021 - 14:24

Keystone-SDA/jc

It said ski lift operators have agreed with the federal government and cantons not to introduce any new anti-Covid rules for the time being, although this could change depending on how the health situation develops.

Eating inside restaurants in ski resorts will still require a Covid certificate, as in the rest of the country. Ski enthusiasts will have to wear masks in ski lift cabins and keep their distance inside buildings, the association said.

This means that skiing in Switzerland should be possible this winter in many places without a Covid certificate. However, at least one Swiss ski resort has already announced that it will be compulsory. The Fideriser Heuberge resort in the southeastern canton of Graubunden requires a Covid certificate for all activities and operations in the entire ski area.

Switzerland was one of the few countries that kept ski resorts open last season. The decision was controversial at the time as most resorts in neighbouring regions were closed.



