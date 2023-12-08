Credit Suisse bank still looking for new staff

Credit Suisse is still advertising jobs despite being merged into UBS. © Keystone / Michael Buholzer

The ongoing integration of Credit Suisse into UBS does not yet affect the number of job offers that can be found on the CS website. In November, 147 positions were advertised at CS, roughly the same number as in previous months.

Since October, the number of advertised positions at UBS has increased by 15%. The major bank advertised a total of 185 positions in November. This is shown by an analysis by the job portal Indeed, which counts and analyses the jobs advertised on the websites of the ten largest Swiss banks every month for the news agency AWP. Only positions based in Switzerland are taken into account.

At UBS, the number of advertised positions has increased steadily since the summer - despite the announced widespread job cuts as a result of the merger with CS. At the end of November, almost 70% more jobs were advertised on the UBS website than in August.

UBS and CS are looking for employees for a wide variety of positions. IT specialists of all kinds are particularly in demand.

According to Indeed's analysis, it is striking that relatively few management positions are advertised at Credit Suisse, while a large number of such positions are offered at UBS. Most advertisements on the CS website also explicitly state that the bank is now a subsidiary of UBS and is continuing its business activities as such. And that “experienced specialists” would continue to be recruited as needed.

However, UBS is not the only bank where the number of advertised positions increased in November. This was also the case with the Raiffeisen Group and Bank Vontobel. The Raiffeisen banks communicate a particularly large number of open positions with 198 advertised positions. Behind UBS and CS as well as Raiffeisen are Zürcher Kantonalbank with 96 advertised jobs and Julius Baer with 69.

