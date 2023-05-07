Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Credit Suisse bosses ‘enriched themselves with massive bonuses’

Protestors make their point outside the Credit Suisse AGM in Zurich in April. © Keystone / Michael Buholzer

A handful of Credit Suisse executives were handed hundreds of millions of francs in opaque profit-sharing deals in the years leading up to the bank’s collapse, reports the SonntagsZeitung newspaper.

This content was published on May 7, 2023
swissinfo.ch/mga

The revelations come after the Swiss government ordered bonuses to be capped or scrapped for top managers while shareholders voted against executive pay demands.

+ Where did it all go wrong for Credit Suisse?

Parliament is also debating reforms that would curb excessive bonuses for banks that are deemed too big to fail.

This comes after Credit Suisse was forced into an emergency takeover by UBS to avoid collapsing under the weight of a bank run.

The SonntagsZeitung has named seven former Credit Suisse executives who were able to enrich themselves while working for the investment banking or asset management units.

In 2019 alone, some CHF100 million was paid out to a few top managers, the newspaper says. In other years, various top earners were awarded up to CHF30 million in deals that were kept secret from shareholders.

Some of the bonuses were the result of profit-sharing schemes that were allegedly approved by former Credit Suisse CEO Brady Dougan.

Dougan infamously pocketed a CHF71 million bonus shortly after the financial crisis had sent shares plummeting.

Frequently citing unnamed sources, the newspaper runs through a list of opaque bonus deals that netted eye-watering sums of money.

However, managers later invariably left the bank as huge deals went sour, causing the bank catastrophic reputational damage.

Articles in this story

In compliance with the JTI standards

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?

Newsletters
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Weekly top stories

Keep up to date with the best stories from SWI swissinfo.ch on a range of topics, straight into your mailbox.

Weekly

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.