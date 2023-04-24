Credit Suisse reports CHF60bn of client withdrawals
Credit Suisse clients pulled out CHF61.2 billion ($68.5 billion) of their assets in the first three months of the year as they rushed to leave the collapsing bank.
This comes on top of the CHF110 billion of withdrawals in the last quarter of 2022, reducing assets managed by the bank from CHF1.56 trillion to CHF1.25 trillion in the space of 12 months.
Clients at the bank’s flagship wealth management unit stampeded for the exit in the first quarter of this year, taking CHF47 billion in assets to other banks.
On March 19, Credit Suisse agreed to a CHF3 billion takeover by rival Swiss bank UBS to prevent it collapsing from an uncontrollable bank run.
The takeover is expected to be complete in the coming weeks, making it likely that this is the last time Credit Suisse reports quarterly results as an independent company.
Credit Suisse made a nominal profit of CHF12.8 billion in the first three months of 2022 but this was only achieved by the financial regulator writing off bonds worth CHF15 billion.
The controversial bond write-off is subject to several potential lawsuits that will challenge the legality of the move.
Credit Suisse posted a CHF1.3 billion pre-tax loss in the first quarter of the year, excluding the result of the one-off bond write-off.
Switzerland’s second-largest bank had earlier this year reported a massive CHF7.3 billion loss for the whole of 2022.
