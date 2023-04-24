Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Credit Suisse reports CHF60bn of client withdrawals

Credit Suisse clients spampeded for the exit, sparking a bank run that saw the demise of the bank. © Keystone / Michael Buholzer

Credit Suisse clients pulled out CHF61.2 billion ($68.5 billion) of their assets in the first three months of the year as they rushed to leave the collapsing bank.

This content was published on April 24, 2023
swissinfo.ch

This comes on top of the CHF110 billion of withdrawals in the last quarter of 2022, reducing assets managed by the bank from CHF1.56 trillion to CHF1.25 trillion in the space of 12 months.

+ Where did it all go wrong for Credit Suisse?

Clients at the bank’s flagship wealth management unit stampeded for the exit in the first quarter of this year, taking CHF47 billion in assets to other banks.

On March 19, Credit Suisse agreed to a CHF3 billion takeover by rival Swiss bank UBS to prevent it collapsing from an uncontrollable bank run.

The takeover is expected to be complete in the coming weeks, making it likely that this is the last time Credit Suisse reports quarterly results as an independent company.

Credit Suisse made a nominal profit of CHF12.8 billion in the first three months of 2022 but this was only achieved by the financial regulator writing off bonds worth CHF15 billion.

+ Bondholders queue up to sue Swiss regulator

The controversial bond write-off is subject to several potential lawsuits that will challenge the legality of the move.

Credit Suisse posted a CHF1.3 billion pre-tax loss in the first quarter of the year, excluding the result of the one-off bond write-off.

Switzerland’s second-largest bank had earlier this year reported a massive CHF7.3 billion loss for the whole of 2022.

More to follow

Articles in this story

In compliance with the JTI standards

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

Share this story

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?

Newsletters
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Weekly top stories

Keep up to date with the best stories from SWI swissinfo.ch on a range of topics, straight into your mailbox.

Weekly

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.