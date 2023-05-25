Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Credit Suisse rescue billions fast-tracked to Swiss parliament

The lights were only kept on at Credit Suisse due to emergency government intervention. © Keystone / Michael Buholzer

Emergency measures that underpinned the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS will be rushed through for Swiss parliamentary approval.

This content was published on May 25, 2023
swissinfo.ch/mga

On Thursday, the government said it was shortening a consultation period to meet a deadline for approving a CHF200 billion ($221 billion) credit line from the Swiss central bank.

+ Credit Suisse bondholders sue Swiss regulator

Parliament is required to approve emergency laws issued by the government within six months to prevent them from expiring.

The billions in loans from the Swiss National Bank (SNB) were hastily arranged in March to stop Credit Suisse collapsing under the weight of a bank run.

The concept of so-called “Public Liquidity Backstop” (PLB) loans from the SNB was first introduced by the government in 2022. The loans are designed to prop up ‘too big to fail’ banks in a crisis.

The near collapse of Credit Suisse in March forced the government to whistle up the loans as an emergency measure before the PLB could be voted into force by parliament.

Should parliament agree to the measure, the Credit Suisse loans will stand and future PLB provisions would no longer require emergency government intervention.

Parliament will also debate a range of other measures put forward by the government to better ensure the stability of the financial system.


Articles in this story

In compliance with the JTI standards

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?

Newsletters
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Weekly top stories

Keep up to date with the best stories from SWI swissinfo.ch on a range of topics, straight into your mailbox.

Weekly

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.