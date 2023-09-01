Decommissioned Swiss nuclear plant emptied of fuel

© Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

read aloud pause

X

The Mühleberg nuclear power plant in central Switzerland no longer contains any fuel elements.

This content was published on September 1, 2023 - 14:38

Keystone-SDA/ac

The 418 spent fuel elements have been transferred to the interim storage facility in Würenlingen in northern Switzerland.

With no nuclear fuel left, the Mühleberg power plant no longer represents a source of nuclear risk, Bern-based energy group BKW said on Friday.

With the last fuel elements removed, radioactivity has been reduced by more than 99%. Mühleberg nuclear power plant was disconnected from the grid in December 2019.

Situated around 15 kilometres from the Swiss capital Bern, the reactor has been in service since 1972 and provided 5% of the electricity used in Switzerland. BKW, the operator of Mühleberg plant, decided to close the plant in 2013 for business reasons.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe













Articles in this story Switzerland proceeds with historic nuclear shutdown

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative