Despite parliament losses, Greens seek government seat

Green party president Balthasar Glättli spoke to the media on Saturday regarding the decision to run for a Federal Election seat. © Keystone / Anthony Anex

read aloud pause

X

Despite their defeat in Sunday's parliamentary elections, the Greens are determined to make a run for a government seat, party president Balthasar Glättli announced on Saturday.

This content was published on October 28, 2023 - 12:45

Keystone-SDA

“The climate needs to be represented on the Federal Council,” Glättli told reporters. “The old magic formula is definitely dead,” he continued. The magic formula refers to the division of the seven cabinet seats among the four main political parties.

The Greens, who achieved their second-best ever result with a 9.8% share of the electorate in Sunday’s election, are entitled to a seat in the government, according to him.

The Greens lost five seats in the House of Representatives in last Sunday’s elections and now have 23 seats. They lost 3.4 percentage points of voter share nationally. Despite these significant losses, they remain the fifth strongest force.

Prior to the federal elections, some members of the Green Party had staked their claim to the seat of retiring Federal Councillor Alain Berset. But the Greens will not be targeting Social Democratic minister seats. “We'll only be attacking one of the two Radical-Liberals seats, which are at an all-time low,” said Fabien Fivaz, vice-president of the Greens parliamentary group.

Green party candidacies must be submitted by November 3. The group will make a final decision on November 10. Elections for the federal council seats happen on December 13.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe









Articles in this story Elections 2023: Swiss parliament shifts to the right

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative