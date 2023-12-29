Dick Marty: A magistrate loaned to politics

Marty was certainly one of the most prominent Ticino personalities in recent decades. There is, however, a common thread that runs through his accomplished life: he was a staunch defender of human rights. Keystone / Christian Lutz

Dick Marty, who died aged 78 on December 28, was one of Switzerland's most famous politicians and internationally known for his investigative work for the Council of Europe.

December 29, 2023

To review all the positions held, all the investigations conducted and offices held by Dick Marty, is a difficult task. Marty died last week Thursday at the age of 78. His passing was a result of an illness, which was made public in his final interviews and in the book Verità irriverenti. Riflessioni di un magistrato sotto scorta (Irreverent Truths: Reflections of a Magistrate under Protection) published by Edizioni Casagrande.

A magistrate and politician - indeed, "a magistrate on loan to politics" as the former public prosecutor of canton Ticino Piergiorgio Mordasini referred to him - Marty was certainly one of the most prominent Ticino personalities in recent decades. There is, however, a common thread that runs through his accomplished life: he was a staunch defender of human rights. He spent his life in pursuit of truth and justice. The latter being an indispensable condition of democracy, as he recalled in an interview a few months ago, “When it comes to human rights, to justice, you can have all the agendas you want but the priority is always justice. This is my choice and on this I do not want to yield”.

Marty was born in Sorengo, a municipality in the district of Lugano in canton Ticino, on January 7, 1945. His father's family originated from the Valais. After completing school in Lugano, he studied law in Neuchâtel and obtained his licence in 1969. He obtained his doctorate in Freiburg im Breisgau in 1974 with an award-winning thesis on the role of the judge in the application of criminal sanctions. After a few years at the Max-Planck-Institut, he left academics for a career in law, first working in the judiciary in his home canton of Ticino. There he was a deputy public prosecutor and then public prosecutor from 1978 to 1989.

The 100 kilos of heroin, the 'Lebanon Connection' and Elisabeth Kopp

Those were the years of major investigations against organised crime and drug trafficking, culminating in the most important seizure of heroin and morphine base in Swiss history. A truck carrying 100 kilos of narcotics was intercepted in Bellinzona, in canton Ticino, where the trafficker, Haci Mirza, was arrested.

The investigations earned Marty, together with Commissioner Fausto Cattaneo, the 'Award of Honour' from the US Department of Justice and the International Narcotic Enforcement Officers Association in 1987.

In July 1988 Marty then had the brothers Jean and Barkev Magharian arrested on suspicion of laundering drug proceeds. On the fringes of the 'Lebanon Connection' investigation, the name Shakarchi Trading appeared. Hans Kopp, a Swiss lawyer and media expert who was married to federal councillor Elizabeth Hopp, sat on the board of this company.

A few months later, Elisabeth Kopp resigned from her position. But this accusation cost Hopp her political career. She admitted that she had warned him and was forced to resign from the Federal Council on January 12, 1989.

A result of the attention his work as a public prosecutor garnered, Marty was proclaimed 'Swiss Man of the Year' by the viewers of TSR, French-speaking Swiss television in 1989.

The CIA's secret prisons, Chechnya and Kosovo

Marty's investigations are recounted in the book 'Una certa idea di giustizia' ('A Certain Idea of Justice') published in 2020 with a foreword by former Turin prosecutor Armando Spataro. The book discusses investigations conducted during his time as a public prosecutor, but also those conducted after he became a member of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in 1998.

The Council of Europe awarded Marty the Pro Merito prize on December 1, 2023, just 27 days before his death for his two reports presented in 2006 and 2007 on a 'global spider's web' of CIA detentions and secret transfers as part of the fight against terrorism. The report included the probable collusion of 14 Council of Europe member states. It did not spare Switzerland, which allegedly tolerated the use of its airspace for prisoner transfer flights.

Marty's conclusions were then twice confirmed by the Assembly responsible for approving reports: European countries had turned a blind eye to the “extraordinary renditions” and secret prisons that had been set up in Poland and Romania. An investigation was conducted amidst many roadblocks, criticism and resistance, including from Marty’s home country, Switzerland. "Alle gegen Marty' ('All against Marty'), headlined one Swiss press report.

"When you know that you are on the way to the truth and you have proof, indeed it gives you strength. You just have to have the strength at that moment to keep quiet and not react, because when the time comes, they will have to keep quiet,” he said in an interview in March, which was also one of his last television appearances on Swiss public television, RSI. In December 2022, he said something similar: “I think it is important never to give up, because by moving one pebble after another, someone will eventually realise that we have moved mountains”.

In 2010, as rapporteur for the Council of Europe, Marty had travelled to the North Caucasus: Chechnya, Dagestan and Ingushetia to document the human rights violations committed after the Russian military intervention against Chechen separatists, which had begun nine years earlier. "The mission that on a human level left the biggest impression on me," he would later write.

In a 2012 report commissioned in Strasbourg, he condemned the trafficking of organs of Serbian prisoners conducted in the late 1990s by the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA). The allegations were first made by Carla Del Ponte, the former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, and published in her book.

Under protection

This case followed him and caught up with him in his final years. In April 2022, Swiss public television, RTS, reported that since December 18, 2020, Marty had been living under strict (grade four out of five) police protection. He had even been offered the option to change his name and address. “But I didn't consider that as an option,” he had later recounted, regretting how much these threats had also affected his family, whom he had always managed to “keep out of everything” up to that point.

The year-and-a-half-long security measure was due to intelligence that his life was under threat from factions of the Serbian secret service who intended to pin the blame on the Kosovars.

“I believe this affair could have been resolved more quickly, if there had been the political will in Bern,” he told Swiss public television, RSI, in April, explicitly accusing the federal government of 'not wanting trouble'. His experience was recounted in the book, 'Sous haute protection' (Under High-Level Protection), and also in his latest publication 'Irreverent Truths' in which he denounced the 'denied investigation' against his persecutors.

The authorisation of the Public Ministry by the Federal Department of Justice and Police (then headed by Karin Keller-Sutter) took eight months. Additional steps were taken with significant delay, and many requests from Marty himself were left unanswered.

Cycling and doping

Of the many investigations conducted by Marty, one worth a mention is the 2014 investigation into the International Cycling Union. The aim of the investigation was to shed light on the systems and processes of former cycling managers Hein Verbruggen and Pat McQuaid as well as focus on the fight against doping. From the investigation, it emerged that Lance Armstrong had benefited from favourable treatment.

From the judiciary to politics

In between these investigations, Marty entered both cantonal and federal politics beginning in 1989. He was first called to replace the departing state councillor Claudio Generali . He decided to accept the position. In 2015 he explained why, saying, “I was ambitious for my home canton. I wanted a canton that was less whiny, more self-confident and confident in its own means.”

As a member of the Radical-Liberal Party, he headed the canton’s Department of Finance and Public Construction, which became the Ministry of Finance and Economy in 1992, the year in which he was president of the cantonal government.

On the federal stage

He remained in the cantonal government in Bellinzona for six years. Then it was time to aim higher. In 1995, he was elected to the Senate, where he was re-elected three times. He took part in numerous parliamentary missions abroad, from Rwanda to Cuba, Iran to Guatemala and Taiwan.

In particular, he was a member of the Committees on Finance, Foreign Policy, Political Institutions and Legal Affairs, which he chaired from 1999 to 2001. As a member of parliament, he helped to make the laws he was called upon to implement.

Among the political battles he led, and won, is the one to expand the remit of the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland to cases of organised and international crime. He also argued for the independence of the Federal Prosecution Service itself, whose director up until this point, had been chosen by the government, which also exercised supervisory powers over the office.

A reform whose outcome after a few years “is disappointing in no small measure”, he wrote in the book 'Una certa idea di giustizia' ('A Certain Idea of Justice'), but 'I am still convinced that the path taken is the right one to tackle the challenges posed by modern crime'.

Some of the other offices held by Marty include the presidency of Switzerland Tourism, a position he held from 1996 to 2007 at the insistence of the then Federal Councillor Jean-Pascal Delamuraz, and that of the Swiss Scout Movement, to name but a few.

In 1999, in his role as a parliamentarian, he proposed that an 'extra muros' session of the Federal Assembly be held in Lugano. This proposal was accepted and from March 5 to 23, 2001, parliament therefore met in Ticino, for only the second time outside the Federal Palace walls in Bern. The only other time the Federal Assembly was held outside of Bern was in Geneva in 1993.

From his long resume, perhaps the only line missing is the election to the Federal Council. When it came to nominating Pascal Couchepin's successor in 2009, the Radical-Liberal Party hedged their bets on Didier Burkhalter and Christian Lüscher. The former was then elected. Marty, who was not an official candidate, nevertheless obtained 34 votes in the first round of votes before dropping out in the third.

At the end of his fourth legislature in parliament, Marty did not stand for election again in 2011. On October 14, 2011, the University of Geneva awarded him an honorary doctorate “for his commitment without concessions”. This was, however, not his last political commitment. In 2020 he campaigned in favour of the initiative for responsible multinationals, which convinced 50.7% of Swiss voters but not the majority of the cantons.

He would have liked to have left the public scene then and devote himself to idleness “fatal only to the mediocre”, as he wrote in one of his books, quoting Camus, but the threats to his life and then illness followed. His book, Irreverent Truths reflects 'irreverent truths' about Switzerland's role on the global stage, which he saw as being linked to humanitarian policy, the future of federalism and neutrality, and the changing geopolitical balance in the world, with the decline of the West and the deterioration of democracy, from which even Switzerland is not immune.





