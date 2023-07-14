Disproportionate use of restraints during deportation criticised

© Keystone / Christian Beutler

read aloud pause

X

Switzerland’s National Commission for the Prevention of Torture has criticised the frequent and unnecessary use of restraints on deportees.

This content was published on July 14, 2023

swissinfo.ch/ac

The commission flagged inappropriate police practices in its annual report on the monitoring of forcible returns that was released on Thursday.

While the treatment of deportees was generally found to be professional and respectful, the frequent use of hand and foot restraints during the transfer process at the airport was found to be disproportionate.

According to the report, on several occasions deportees who were cooperative were partially restrained on arrival at the airport. The commission stressed that restraints should be used only in cases when the deportee presents a danger to others or themselves.

Also criticised was the practice of restraining parents in front of their children and the staggered removal of families.

Between January and December 2022, the commission monitored 28 forcible removals that required special flights in addition to 22 cases where the deportees were escorted to the airport.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative