Drinking water polluted in parts of canton Ticino

Drinking water is polluted in parts of the Ticino cantonal capital Bellinzona, along with several other regions in the canton. Alertswiss warned on Monday morning of microbiological contamination in municipalities Moleno and Preonzo.

According to the notification from the federal warning service, tap water in the affected municipalities must not be used for drinking, cooking or washing until further notice.

+Heavy rainfall floods parts of Switzerland

Ticino has been hit by storms since Friday evening. After a violent thunderstorm with a hailstorm in the night to Saturday, the upper part of the canton in particular is now suffering from persistent precipitation after a long period of drought and heat. According to the weather service of Swiss public television, SRF Meteo, 300.5 millimetres of rain per square metre fell in the municipality of Biasca in canton Ticino within 48 hours over the weekend.

