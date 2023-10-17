Dual Swiss-Swedish national among victims of Brussels attack

The events occurred on Boulevard d'Ypres, near Place Sainctelette, in the center of Brussels. Police were alerted shortly after 7pm and installed a security perimeter. Keystone / Olivier Hoslet

Two people, one of Swedish nationality and one of dual Swedish and Swiss nationality, according to the Belgian authorities, were killed Monday evening in Brussels by an armed man who fled on a scooter. The suspect was arrested on Tuesday morning in the Belgian capital.

This content was published on October 17, 2023 - 08:59

RTS

The events occurred on Boulevard d'Ypres, near Place Sainctelette, in the centre of Brussels. Police were alerted shortly after 7pm and installed a security perimeter.

A video message was posted on social networks by a man “presenting himself as the attacker and saying he was inspired by the Islamic State” (IS), said a spokesperson for the Belgian federal prosecutor's office.

According to several Belgian media, the suspect is a 45-year-old man of Tunisian origin who lives in the Brussels commune of Schaerbeek.

The terrorist threat level was raised to four, considered “very serious” (maximum level) on Monday evening in the Brussels region.

Dual national

According to several media, the two victims were Swedish nationals. The Belgian federal prosecutor's office said that one also carried a Swiss passport.

The attack took place before a Euro 2024 football qualifying match between Belgium and Sweden which was being held in Brussels.

The match was interrupted at half-time “following consultations with both teams and local police authorities,” the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) announced. According to the French-speaking channel RTBF, the Swedish players did not wish to resume the game after the break. Journalists present at the King Baudoin stadium indicated that spectators had been asked to remain in the enclosure.

The federal prosecutor's office in charge of terrorism cases, has taken charge of the investigation.

