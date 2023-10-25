Economic prospects for Switzerland are clouding again

Financial analysts are again more pessimistic about the prospects for the Swiss economy. Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

Financial analysts are again more pessimistic about the prospects for the Swiss economy. According to your assessment, Swiss economic growth is unlikely to improve in the next six months.

The former CS-CFA indicator, which was published under the UBS banner in September for the first time since the merger of the two big banks, fell to -37.8 in October from -27.6 points. This means that the indicator has remained below zero for the 20th month in a row, according to a statement on Wednesday.

The experts are not only cautious about Swiss economic growth, they also only assess the prospects for the Eurozone and the USA as moderate. The experts surveyed did not significantly correct their inflation expectations after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) surprisingly left its key interest rate unchanged in September of this year.

Meanwhile, the majority of financial analysts expect central banks in Switzerland, the euro zone and the US to keep their key interest rates unchanged over the next six months.

According to UBS, 37 analysts took part in the survey, which took place between October 12th and 19th.

