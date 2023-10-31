Economists sees little tourism growth after a record summer

Economists expect only a slight rise in overnight stays at Swiss hotels this winter. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

After the record summer, there will probably only be small growth for the Swiss tourism sector in the winter. This is the conclusion reached by the BAK Economics research institute.

According to their study published on Tuesday, the experts expect only a slight increase in overnight stays of 0.4% - or 66,000 - to 17.5 million overnight stays for the 2023/24 winter season. Last summer the industry recorded a record season with 23.5 million overnight stays.

It is said that foreign guests in particular are likely to offset the expected decline in Swiss guests. Although BAK Economics expects a level in the future that is around 10% above the pre-crisis years, a decline in the number of Swiss guests can be expected next winter by 2.2% or by 208,000.

Meanwhile, demand from Europe is likely to remain positive - experts expect an increase in overnight stays of 2.2% (+115,000 guests).

The long-distance markets, however, present themselves inconsistently. Despite high growth rates, China remains well behind pre-crisis levels and India's otherwise dynamic growth is being dampened by visa problems. Nevertheless, BAK Economics is assuming overall strong growth in the long-distance markets of 5.4% (+159,000 guests).

For the summer of 2024, the experts are forecasting a new record of plus 0.7% to 23.7 million overnight stays. The long-distance markets should more than compensate for the expected decline in European and domestic guests.

