Elections 2023: discover your political profile

Are you struggling to make up your mind ahead of this October’s Swiss elections? The “smartvote” platform can help to pin down your political profile and match you to suitable candidates.

Issues explored in the questionnaire include family, health, economics, migration, and the environment. Available in a shorter (30 questions) or longer (75 questions) format, it was designed by smartvoteExternal link, a platform created and run by the PolitoolsExternal link association in Bern.

As well as situating your own profile, you can dig into the data to see the profiles of some 4,000 candidates for the October 22 parliamentary elections – around 70% of all those standing. It’s also possible to compare various names to see their relative positions on the political spectrum.

