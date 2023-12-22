Emergency Covid funds saved 35,000 Swiss companies

Many retail stores were forced to close during the pandemic. Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

read aloud pause

X

Switzerland’s CHF5.3 billion hardship payments saved up to 35,000 companies from collapse during the Covid-19 pandemic and resultant lockdowns.

This content was published on December 22, 2023 - 14:47

Keystone-SDA

The Federal Audit Office drew a largely positive conclusion of the funds but found some inefficiencies.

+ How the Swiss economy is faring

Some of the hardship measures were too high or unnecessary compared to the need, the audit found. In addition, there was unequal treatment between industries and between companies within an industry.

By focusing on company sales for compensation, preference was given to companies with high sales losses but low fixed costs. Financial control was critical of the easing of access for companies that were ordered closed.

As a result, companies that were hardly affected also received aid money, for example because of other sales channels such as online shipping and take-away.

For future aid, auditors suggest, among other things, the possibility of reclaims in cases where the support is too high.





Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative