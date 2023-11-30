Emmi opens new cheese facility in the US

Turning an Emmental cheese at Emmi's Kaltbach storage facility © Keystone / Michael Buholzer

Swiss milk processor Emmi has opened a new site for cheese processing in the United States. The building of the US subsidiary Emmi Roth is located in Stoughton, in the state of Wisconsin.

Lucerne-based Emmi will process and package cheese in a resource-efficient manner on an area of 14,600 square metres, according to a statement on Thursday. The aim is to strengthen its position in the US speciality cheese market and also sell more imported Swiss cheese in the United States.

The internal processing and packaging of cheese is more efficient and simplifies the processing and logistics process, according to the press release. This could halve transport distances and reduce internal greenhouse gas emissions accordingly. The plant is powered by electricity.

According to the information, around 125 jobs will be created at the site. Emmi operates a total of three production sites in the state of Wisconsin. From there, the company supplies retailers and food service companies throughout the US with locally produced speciality cheese and cheese imported from Switzerland.

