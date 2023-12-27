Equestrianism: Olympic medallist Lesley McNaught dies

Lesley McNaught (centre) with her gold at the Swiss Show Jumping Championships in Ascona in 2005 Keystone / Karl Mathis

The former top horse rider and Olympic medallist Lesley McNaught, who lived in Switzerland for most of her life, has died unexpectedly at the age of 59.

Born in England, McNaught was one of the best show jumpers in the world in the 1990s and 2000s. She won Olympic silver with the Swiss team in Sydney in 2000. She was also involved in winning a World Championship medal and two European Team Championship titles.

McNaught came to Switzerland at the age of 18 and obtained a Swiss passport after marrying Beat Mändli. Over the past three years, she has also been a successful jumping coach for the Swiss team in the Concours Complet (eventing) and played a key role in the team qualifying for next year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

Her successor as coach will be announced by Swiss Equestrian at a later date. Out of respect for the family, the association did not provide any further information on the death.

