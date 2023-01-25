Erasmus’ potential for Switzerland is invaluable

Since 2014, Switzerland is no longer part of Erasmus, the EU’s vast higher education network. Both partners would have much to gain in working together again. It’s time for the EU programme to open its doors wider to Swiss participation, argues Olivier Tshopp, director of Movetia.

Opinion by Olivier Tschopp Olivier Tschopp has been the director of the national agency Movetia (promoting exchange, mobility and cooperation in the Swiss education system) since January 2017. Before joining Movetia, Olivier was a teacher, school director and then responsible for the upper secondary and tertiary level for the department of education for canton Jura.

“Erasmus” sounds universal and has almost become part of everyday language. Most people associate it with a study semester abroad and the related clichés about student parties. But it’s far more. Erasmus has long since ceased to be limited to higher education institutions, it also includes offers for all levels of education. The programme shapes also a unique and irreplaceable network of international cooperation and mobility that stretches across Europe and beyond. Its potential for the Swiss education system and its international attractiveness is invaluable.

Why? Because international cooperation means access to networks and collaborative structures which enhance the quality of the education system, contribute to its development and further excellence. Adding an international dimension to any curriculum means added value for everyone – for the students, for the institutions and for the education system as a whole.

Moreover, the individual skills acquired through an exchange are countless. Of the 10-15 skills of the future identified by employers, many can be acquired by spending a semester at a foreign university, following a traineeship in a company abroad, or by taking part in a job-shadowing at a different institution. Interculturality is a skill in high demand on the labour market, and will most likely remain so in the future.

Common challenges and benefits in education field

Switzerland is located in the middle of the European continent and surrounded by EU member states. We live and pursue the same values and goals, and struggle with the same challenges, also in the field of education. Challenges such as the lack of qualified teachers and topics such as the provision of soft skills are relevant for all of Europe including Switzerland and should be addressed together. Exchanging and learning from each other about teacher training, new ways of learning and skills for the future are beneficial for all. And the benefits of exchange and mobility, by immersing people in other countries and cultures, go far beyond education.

Both sides have much to gain. The EU, for example, has years of experience and functioning vessels and mechanisms in the area of exchange and mobility. At the same time, Switzerland can contribute its expertise in various topics, such as vocational training and multilingualism. Switzerland and the EU are both interested in closer cooperation of labour markets. If companies work together in education and training, this strengthens mutual trust and strengthens cooperation more broadly. At the same time, cooperation in education leads to a better understanding of the training systems and to a better recognition of diplomas and competences.

Moreover, mobility and cooperation in education are also the foundation for a successful research landscape, which in turn thrives on international networks and contacts. If future researchers are offered the opportunity to network and gain international experience already during their studies, the more effective their involvement in European research collaboration will be.

Cooperation in education is now complicated for both parties

Movetia, the swiss national agency for exchange and mobility, regularly receives concrete requests for the participation of Swiss institutions in Erasmus+ projects, the new programme combining all the EU's current schemes for education, both from the Swiss side and from European partners. Unfortunately, due to non-association, of Switzerland these requests cannot usually be supported and any alternatives do not offer the same added value.

The implementation of exchange and cooperation projects via the Swiss programme for Erasmus+ is significantly more complicated and expensive for both sides and covers only a part of the Erasmus offers. Erasmus+ cooperation projects between Swiss and European educational institutions can currently only be realised partially and with clear limitations. Even where Swiss institutions have access to Erasmus+ actions (e.g. the European Universities initiative), they cannot benefit from the same tools and opportunities (such as platforms, networks etc.) as their partners and are thus disadvantaged or cannot exploit the full potential of cooperation. This in turn reduces the benefits of cooperation for the European partners and the attractiveness of a partnership with Swiss institutions.

European education united

In the current climate of global insecurity and rising challenges, the need for European actors in education to stick together to promote and defend democracy, academic freedom and diversity in Europe is all the more important. We all know, that the political impasse between Switzerland and the EU won’t be easy to solve. But in order to enable collaboration despite or meanwhile, Erasmus+ (and potentially other programmes) could open all their actions for the immediate like-minded EU neighbours, such as Switzerland, to enable at least the participation of educational institutions as self-funded associated partners and associated coordinators. The idea is that in the absence of an association to the programme, all projects would be open for Swiss partners as long as they bring their own funding into the project. This form of participation is already possible for certain Erasmus+ actions, but not for all. Opening all programme actions would contribute to strengthening the European education systems and bring European societies closer together.

