Evacuated village spared as enormous rock masses fall in Brienz

At midnight, the community of Albula entered phase blue – the highest of the five danger levels. © Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

At midnight, a large stream of debris fell in the so-called “island” area on the mountainside above the evacuated village of Brienz/Brinzauls in the southeastern canton of Graubünden.

The rock masses just missed the village, leaving a meter-high deposit on the cantonal road near the school building, according to a tweet from the town of Albula posted around 5 am on Friday.

There have been no reports of damage in the village.

“Most likely, a large part of the island slid between 11 and 12, and very quickly,” Albula spokesperson Christian Gartmann explained in an interview with Swiss daily 20 Minuten. “So it was not a landslide but a very fast flow of debris.”

He added that it had only been heard, not seen, because it was pitch black at the time. But the rocks made a lot of noise, he said.

At midnight, the community entered phase blue – the highest of the five danger levels. “Above Brienz/Brinzauls a very big event has started. The tempo has increased tenfold since Thursday morning,” the Albula community tweeted at just after midnight.

Evacuation

Brienz/Brinzauls is located in the southeastern Swiss canton of Graubünden, at an altitude of about 1,150 meters.

The village was evacuated on May 12 after geology experts warned that a mass of two million cubic meters of rock looming over the village could break loose.

Officials said at the time that experts saw a 60% chance of the rock falling in smaller chunks that might not reach the village or valley but also a 10% chance that the entire mass could tumble down, threatening lives and property.

On June 7, residents were temporarily allowed to go home for the first time since being evacuated, but only for 90-minute visits.

