Exploring science in Davos

Sara Ibrahim and Michele Andina interviewing scientist Natalia Kouremeti on the roof of the World Radiation Center (WRC) in Davos.

The Swiss town of Davos is famous for mountain slopes, winter sports and the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum. But did you know that it also attracts scientists and doctors from all over the world? In this six-part video series Sara and Michele take you on a journey to discover five of Davos’s research institutes.

March 23, 2023

Michele Andina A documentary and animation filmmaker from Bern, Michele studied film at Zurich University of the Arts. He's been a swissinfo.ch video journalist since 2004 and has a special interest in developing new video formats for mobile viewing, mixing animation and documentary styles. Sara Ibrahim

Writes about the impact of new technologies on society: are we aware of the revolution in progress and its consequences?

Writes about the impact of new technologies on society: are we aware of the revolution in progress and its consequences? Hobby: free thinking. Habit: asking too many questions.









