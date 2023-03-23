Exploring science in Davos
The Swiss town of Davos is famous for mountain slopes, winter sports and the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum. But did you know that it also attracts scientists and doctors from all over the world? In this six-part video series Sara and Michele take you on a journey to discover five of Davos’s research institutes.
